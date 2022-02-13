Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $817,000 Stock Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Hostess Brands by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Hostess Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 290,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Shares of TWNK opened at $20.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.