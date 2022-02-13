Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 86,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,330,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,936,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,160 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,015,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after acquiring an additional 72,272 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Butterfly Network news, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $95,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Fruchterman sold 99,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $577,570.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

BFLY stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BFLY. UBS Group assumed coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Butterfly Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

