Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 26,115 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,115 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UCBI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,587,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,905,000 after acquiring an additional 304,760 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,737,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,855,000 after acquiring an additional 283,831 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,646,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,856,000 after acquiring an additional 36,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,809,000 after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,429,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,919,000 after acquiring an additional 96,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.14. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.39.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UCBI. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

