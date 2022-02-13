Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 87,188 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87,188 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

GPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.66.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.