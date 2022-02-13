Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Hub Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.08.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $79.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.54. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $87.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $1.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 216.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 439,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,939,000 after purchasing an additional 79,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,441,000 after purchasing an additional 26,509 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter worth $235,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

