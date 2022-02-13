Huntsman (HUN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:HUN opened at $36.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average of $31.33. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $38.51.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Huntsman stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 98.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.83% of Huntsman worth $48,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huntsman (HUN)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.