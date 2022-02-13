Huntsman (HUN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:HUN opened at $36.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average of $31.33. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $38.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Huntsman stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 98.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.83% of Huntsman worth $48,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Huntsman from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

