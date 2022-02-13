Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRNNF. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS HRNNF opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.76. Hydro One has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.88.

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment comprises the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment refers to the delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors.

