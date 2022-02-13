Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.06

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.06 and traded as low as $39.03. Hyundai Motor shares last traded at $39.03, with a volume of 1,315 shares.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average is $42.02.
Hyundai Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYMTF)
