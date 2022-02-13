I/O Coin (IOC) Price Reaches $0.0536 on Major Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $1,625.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0536 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.22 or 0.00242007 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00014097 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005441 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000907 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00016816 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,401,811 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.