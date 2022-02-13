ichi.farm (ICHI) Achieves Market Cap of $1.14 Million

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00044743 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.51 or 0.06896883 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,501.14 or 0.99957315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00048158 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00049419 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.