Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ichor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ichor’s FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

ICHR stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.04. Ichor has a 52 week low of $35.89 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average is $44.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 2.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,113,000 after buying an additional 189,920 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,307,000 after buying an additional 36,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,370,000 after buying an additional 54,072 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 674,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,034,000 after buying an additional 115,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 635,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,108,000 after buying an additional 49,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Ichor news, Director Marc Haugen bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.21 per share, for a total transaction of $30,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $123,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,720 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

