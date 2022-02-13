IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,626 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.73% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $7,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 92.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 138,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4,903.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $15.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.76. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.37.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 103.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

