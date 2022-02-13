Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $440.07.

Illumina stock traded down $27.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $330.90. 1,852,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $318.07 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.45.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Illumina will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,636 shares of company stock worth $657,307 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

