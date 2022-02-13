Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.17.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $440.07.
Illumina stock traded down $27.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $330.90. 1,852,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $318.07 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.45.
In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,636 shares of company stock worth $657,307 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
