iMe Lab (LIME) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $813,667.00

iMe Lab (CURRENCY:LIME) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. iMe Lab has a market capitalization of $5.40 million and approximately $813,667.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iMe Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.0343 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get iMe Lab alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00043971 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,836.31 or 0.06757215 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,027.08 or 1.00125261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00046606 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00048795 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iMe Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iMe Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iMe Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.