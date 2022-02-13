ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.96.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €10.70 ($12.30) to €10.90 ($12.53) in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €16.30 ($18.74) to €17.00 ($19.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($17.24) to €14.50 ($16.67) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($17.24) to €15.40 ($17.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $15.97.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 3.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

