InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Posts Earnings Results

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The healthcare company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. InMode had a return on equity of 46.95% and a net margin of 46.06%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. InMode updated its FY22 guidance to $2.06-2.11 EPS.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day moving average is $59.55. InMode has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $99.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of research firms have commented on INMD. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, upped their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,668,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in InMode by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,744 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in InMode by 223.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,050 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $22,943,000 after buying an additional 225,192 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in InMode by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,699,000 after buying an additional 88,915 shares during the period.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

