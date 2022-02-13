Innova (INN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $81.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, Innova has traded 81% lower against the US dollar. One Innova coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Innova has a total market cap of $41,473.26 and $81.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Innova

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

