Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.39

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$10.39 and last traded at C$10.23, with a volume of 123453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.11.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a market cap of C$327.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

