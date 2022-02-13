Insider Buying: Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Chairman Acquires $98,409.60 in Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Chairman Lisa W. Wardell acquired 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $98,409.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ATGE stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.43, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.51. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

