Insider Buying: Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Chairman Acquires $98,409.60 in Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Chairman Lisa W. Wardell acquired 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $98,409.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
ATGE stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.43, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.51. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ATGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.
About Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.
