Insider Buying: Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Director Buys C$53,010.00 in Stock

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Director Alex Probyn bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$53.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,638,963.18.

TSE:AIF opened at C$50.94 on Friday. Altus Group Limited has a twelve month low of C$48.95 and a twelve month high of C$72.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$64.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.92. The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.95.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Altus Group Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.30%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$78.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.39.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

