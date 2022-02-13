Insider Buying: BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Buys 90 Shares of Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.54) per share, with a total value of £369 ($498.99).
Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 417.20 ($5.64) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of £82.04 billion and a PE ratio of 17.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 363.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 337.74. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 254 ($3.43) and a one year high of GBX 418 ($5.65).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.
About BP
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.
