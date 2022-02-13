Insider Buying: BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Buys 90 Shares of Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.54) per share, with a total value of £369 ($498.99).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 417.20 ($5.64) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of £82.04 billion and a PE ratio of 17.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 363.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 337.74. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 254 ($3.43) and a one year high of GBX 418 ($5.65).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BP. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($6.09) to GBX 475 ($6.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 401 ($5.42) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.75) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 590 ($7.98) to GBX 600 ($8.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 446.11 ($6.03).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

