Insider Buying: Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) Insider Buys 11,500 Shares of Stock

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) insider Lorna Tilbian acquired 11,500 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 872 ($11.79) per share, for a total transaction of £100,280 ($135,605.14).

Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock opened at GBX 867 ($11.72) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 892.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 896.28. The company has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.39. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 835 ($11.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 933.24 ($12.62).

About Finsbury Growth & Income Trust

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

