Insider Buying: Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) CEO Buys $360,531.45 in Stock

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 19,541 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,531.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GHL stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $359.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.87. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 55.20% and a net margin of 13.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,478,000 after buying an additional 14,781 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 720,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,917,000 after buying an additional 18,359 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GHL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

