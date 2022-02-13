Insider Selling: Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP John P. Thayer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $10,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $25.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average is $22.37.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 36.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Associated Banc by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.