Insider Selling: Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP John P. Thayer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $10,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $25.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average is $22.37.
Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Associated Banc by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have weighed in on ASB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.
About Associated Banc
Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Associated Banc (ASB)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.