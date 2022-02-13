Insider Selling: Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CEO Sells $500,000.00 in Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wyman Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of Brinker International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55.

NYSE:EAT opened at $41.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.61. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,732,000 after purchasing an additional 144,310 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 461.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,850 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 84.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,644 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 109.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,148,000 after purchasing an additional 914,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,508,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,895 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. MKM Partners cut their price target on Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.68.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

