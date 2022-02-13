Insider Selling: Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) Insider Sells C$31,950.00 in Stock

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) insider Raymond Heung sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total transaction of C$31,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,589,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,584,150.70.

Shares of MPC stock opened at C$7.01 on Friday. Madison Pacific Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.80 and a 52-week high of C$7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$416.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41.

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.81 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.9800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,595,277 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 120,565 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 116,689 square feet of net rentable area of office property.

