Insider Selling: MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) EVP Sells $3,996,478.53 in Stock

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $71.03 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in MetLife by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MET. UBS Group boosted their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.