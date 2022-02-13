Insider Selling: Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Senior Officer Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.79, for a total value of C$1,839,450.00.

TSE:SU opened at C$38.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$21.90 and a one year high of C$38.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$42.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.84.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

