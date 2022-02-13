Insider Selling: Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Senior Officer Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.79, for a total value of C$1,839,450.00.
TSE:SU opened at C$38.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$21.90 and a one year high of C$38.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.45.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
