Insider Selling: The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) EVP Sells $110,000.00 in Stock

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of E.W. Scripps stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average is $19.18. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 574.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

