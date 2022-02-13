Insider Selling: The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) EVP Sells $110,000.00 in Stock

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of E.W. Scripps stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average is $19.18. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
E.W. Scripps Company Profile
The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.
