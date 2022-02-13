Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Sells 43,000 Shares of Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 43,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total transaction of $7,389,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TRV stock opened at $171.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $174.55.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,059,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,678,000 after acquiring an additional 86,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.