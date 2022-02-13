Insider Selling: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) SVP Sells $78,079.68 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 3,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $78,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 69,823.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,905,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,618 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $38,634,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $31,083,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $29,890,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $24,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

TMCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Treace Medical Concepts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Treace Medical Concepts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.