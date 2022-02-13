Insight Holdings Group, Llc Purchases 99,039 Shares of UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Stock

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 99,039 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $852,725.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 35,872 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $304,912.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 81,177 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $624,251.13.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 234,746 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,591,577.88.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 1,021,249 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $6,260,256.37.

Shares of USER stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.74. UserTesting Inc has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. started coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UserTesting currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

UserTesting Company Profile

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

