Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.560-$2.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insperity also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.740-$4.860 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $91.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.75. Insperity has a 1-year low of $75.24 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

NSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insperity from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.28.

In other Insperity news, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total value of $476,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insperity stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Insperity were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

