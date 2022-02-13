Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Bought by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,647,000 after purchasing an additional 31,525 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.59. The company had a trading volume of 100,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.60 and its 200-day moving average is $122.80. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.43 and a fifty-two week high of $141.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on IBP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $69,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total transaction of $6,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $14,830,415. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

