Insured Finance Trading Up 10.1% Over Last Week (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0285 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $945,973.11 and $12,986.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00044464 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,878.44 or 0.06796181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,243.44 or 0.99739362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00047079 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00048954 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,199,042 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.