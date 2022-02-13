InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.00.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.48% of the company’s stock.
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
