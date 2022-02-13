InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHG stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.26. 144,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,739. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.85.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.