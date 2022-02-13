Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis decreased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.08% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PXH opened at $23.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $24.39.

