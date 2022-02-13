Invesco Ltd. Has $202.49 Million Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,158,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116,347 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.08% of Brixmor Property Group worth $202,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $25.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.21%.

BRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Compass Point upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.08.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $896,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

