Invesco Ltd. Has $217.67 Million Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,384,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 250,705 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 5.68% of Sabre worth $217,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,731,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,050,000 after purchasing an additional 475,028 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,093,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,772 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,225,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,015,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,035,000 after purchasing an additional 640,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP boosted its stake in Sabre by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 7,674,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,778,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.08. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $16.88.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,714 shares of company stock worth $326,476. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sabre from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

