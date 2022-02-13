Invesco Ltd. Has $221.45 Million Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,289,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,110 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.92% of Regency Centers worth $221,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 536,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,380,000 after purchasing an additional 26,760 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 820.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 28,362 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,974,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REG stock opened at $66.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $50.53 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day moving average of $70.63. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.57). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on REG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Compass Point downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.71.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

