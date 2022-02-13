Invesco Ltd. Has $228.34 Million Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,644,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.41% of CAE worth $228,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CAE by 4,196.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CAE by 23.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in CAE during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CAE during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in CAE during the third quarter worth about $292,000. 56.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAE shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC cut their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.89.

CAE opened at $24.80 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.27.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $647.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

