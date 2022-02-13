Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,179,153 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 79,182 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.73% of Credicorp worth $241,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter worth about $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Credicorp by 125.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Credicorp by 43.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter worth about $201,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAP opened at $153.82 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $88.67 and a 52-week high of $169.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credicorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.63.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

