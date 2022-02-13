Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 424,717 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.80% of ITT worth $206,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Capital International Investors raised its position in ITT by 124.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,517,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $505,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,684 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ITT by 80.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,255,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,054 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in ITT by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 759,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $65,227,000 after purchasing an additional 625,604 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter valued at about $14,883,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ITT by 232.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after buying an additional 162,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITT opened at $87.04 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.43 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.81 and its 200 day moving average is $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

