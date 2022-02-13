Invesco Ltd. Purchases 49,700 Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,292,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.61% of Stellantis worth $234,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 460.7% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of STLA opened at $18.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70.
About Stellantis
Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.
