Invesco Ltd. Purchases 49,700 Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,292,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.61% of Stellantis worth $234,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 460.7% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STLA opened at $18.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70.

STLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

