Invesco Ltd. Trims Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 972,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 281,353 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.83% of Albemarle worth $212,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. State Street Corp raised its position in Albemarle by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $976,445,000 after purchasing an additional 490,201 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,873,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,879,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,523,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Albemarle by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,144,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,815,000 after purchasing an additional 147,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $553,781.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $366,388.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $230.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.91. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $133.82 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

