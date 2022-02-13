Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 7.8% over the last three years.
OIA stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $8.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.