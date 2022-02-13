Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 7.8% over the last three years.

OIA stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $8.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OIA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 34,719 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 14,583 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

