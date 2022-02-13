Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend by 19.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

NYSE VVR opened at $4.43 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,528,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,037,000 after purchasing an additional 312,986 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.