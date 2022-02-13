Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2022

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend by 19.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE VVR opened at $4.43 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,528,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,037,000 after purchasing an additional 312,986 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.