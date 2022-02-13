Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 345.5% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:PSCC opened at $100.96 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $96.15 and a one year high of $112.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,176,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

