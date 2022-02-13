Investec Downgrades Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) to Hold

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NPSNY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Naspers in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Naspers stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. Naspers has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.35.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

