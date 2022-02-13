Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $378.12

Shares of Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 378.12 ($5.11) and traded as low as GBX 360 ($4.87). Irish Continental Group shares last traded at GBX 360 ($4.87), with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £677.71 million and a P/E ratio of -40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 378.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 378.02.

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off freight services on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe.

